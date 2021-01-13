Fast-Food Workers Announce Strike To Press For $15 Wage

Law360 (January 13, 2021, 4:25 PM EST) -- Fast-food workers in cities across the country will strike Friday to urge the incoming Biden administration to boost the federal minimum wage to $15 per hour within 100 days of taking office, wage advocacy group Fight for $15 announced Wednesday. The announcement singled out McDonald's, but said cashiers and cooks at other fast-food restaurants also plan to strike in more than 15 cities, including Chicago, Detroit, Kansas City and Houston. Set to take place on Martin Luther King Jr.'s birthday, organizers hope the strike will help focus lawmakers on the bid to increase the minimum wage. "We know that the administration...

