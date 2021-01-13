Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Goldberg Segalla Seeks To Duck DQ In Elevator IP Row

Law360 (January 13, 2021, 10:29 PM EST) -- Goldberg Segalla LLP has pushed back against a bid by the U.S. arm of a German elevator company to toss the firm from a patent infringement case in Texas, arguing that its defense of the New Jersey-based subsidiary's subcontractor in a separate personal injury case is insufficient reason for disqualification.

The Western District of Texas should allow Murolet IP LLC to keep Goldberg Segalla as its counsel in the litigation against Schindler Holding Ltd. even as the firm is representing a subcontractor that Schindler Elevator Corp. agreed to indemnify after a worker was injured, according to Tuesday's opposition brief.

"Goldberg has...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Patents

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Beta
Ask a question!