4 Steps For Public Cos. Subject To New Executive Pay Rules

Law360 (January 14, 2021, 5:07 PM EST) -- The Internal Revenue Service recently issued final regulations regarding the caps for deducting employee compensation. In 2017, Congress expanded the rule that publicly held companies cannot deduct more than $1 million in compensation paid to a covered employee, and these new regulations implement that rule. In light of these regulations, we recommend employee benefit and tax executives consider four tasks. Before discussing those tasks, we will provide a brief overview of the rule. Overview of Executive Compensation Cap Under Internal Revenue Code Section 162(m), publicly held corporations cannot deduct more than $1 million in compensation paid to covered employees.[1] Before 2017,...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS