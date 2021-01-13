Credit Suisse Seeks To Stop 'Do-Over' Signac Arbitration

Law360 (January 13, 2021, 5:58 PM EST) -- Credit Suisse AG says a former leader of its failed tech venture Signac LLC should not be able to proceed with a new arbitration claiming that the Swiss bank misappropriated Signac technology, calling the case redundant and a "classic do-over." The Swiss bank and its chief risk officer, Lara Warner, filed a petition in New York State Supreme Court on Tuesday seeking to permanently stay the arbitration, which Signac's former Chief Supervisory Officer Colleen Graham filed Dec. 22 at Judicial Arbitration and Mediation Services. The case rehashes claims from a 2017 arbitration that Graham lost and violates Section 10 of the Federal...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS