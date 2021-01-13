FCC's Pai Strikes Sentimental Note In Final Public Meeting

Law360 (January 13, 2021, 5:52 PM EST) -- The final Federal Communications Commission meeting of the Trump era on Wednesday turned tearful by the end, as outgoing Chairman Ajit Pai praised his fellow commissioners, career staffers and his family for helping keep the agency in operations amid a pandemic and for buoying him during his often-tumultuous years of public service. Pai, who faced death threats during his tenure, will leave behind a commission evenly divided along party lines when he steps down on Jan. 20, President-elect Joe Biden's Inauguration Day. He expressed full confidence in his remaining Republican and Democratic colleagues' ability to expand internet connectivity. Outgoing FCC Chairman...

