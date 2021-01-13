Investors Tell Del. Justices Tech Co. Low-Balled Appraisal

Law360 (January 13, 2021, 5:22 PM EST) -- An attorney for investors in outsourcing company SourceHOV Holdings urged Delaware's justices on Wednesday to uphold a $47.3 million post-merger share appraisal 2.8 times higher than the company's, saying the business "ran from its own expert" while pressing indefensibly low values. At issue in the appeal hearing was a decision by Vice Chancellor Joseph R. Slights III in January 2020 that pegged the company's pre-deal share price at $4,591, far above the company's $1,633 claim and 63% higher than a $2,817 per-share value developed by an outside expert for SourceHOV using a different calculation approach. In his decision, the vice chancellor...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS