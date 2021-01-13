2nd Circ. Urged To Vacate Ex-Alstom Exec's FCPA Acquittal

Law360 (January 13, 2021, 5:58 PM EST) -- Federal prosecutors urged the Second Circuit on Tuesday to vacate a lower court's reversal of former Alstom SA executive Lawrence Hoskins' bribery convictions, arguing there was "more than sufficient evidence" that the British citizen was indeed an agent of the company. In a 170-page reply brief, the government said a Connecticut federal judge was wrong to overturn Hoskins' convictions under the Foreign Corrupt Practices Act last February for his involvement in a scheme to bribe Indonesian officials in pursuit of a $118 million energy contract for Alstom subsidiary Alstom Power Inc. U.S. District Judge Janet Bond Arterton found that prosecutors failed to...

