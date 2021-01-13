Creditor Says Chesapeake Energy Needs New Rights Offering

Law360 (January 13, 2021, 3:45 PM EST) -- A Chesapeake Energy Corp. creditor on Wednesday called for the oil and gas driller to include a revised rights offering in its proposed Chapter 11 plan to reflect how the company's value has risen since it filed for bankruptcy. In its filings, creditor EJS Investment Holdings proposed a $500 million rights offering it said should be substituted for the $600 million offering included in Chesapeake's current proposed plan due to the dramatic increase in the company's value since it filed for bankruptcy in June with a restructuring support agreement intended to slash $7 billion of its $12 billion in debt....

