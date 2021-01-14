DC Circ. Unsure If T-Mobile Worker Group Is Company Union

Law360 (January 14, 2021, 9:26 PM EST) -- A D.C. Circuit panel appeared conflicted Thursday over whether to uphold a National Labor Relations Board ruling that found a T-Mobile employee committee was not an illegal company union, with some judges questioning if the board explained why the organization didn't qualify under its precedents. During the morning's oral arguments, the three-judge panel pressed attorneys for the Communications Workers of America and the NLRB on the exact role of T-Voice, an employee organization created by T-Mobile, and how it fit into the board's prior decisions on what constitutes an illegal employer-dominated labor organization. U.S. Circuit Judge Judith Rogers asked NLRB attorney...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS