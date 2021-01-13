Energy Co. Is Owed $500K For Withheld Gas Sale Proceeds

Law360 (January 13, 2021, 9:06 PM EST) -- K. Petroleum Inc. must pay Penneco Pipeline Corp. more than $500,000 for failing to pass along proceeds made from selling gas produced by Penneco-owned wells, a Pennsylvania federal court ruled on Wednesday. U.S. District Judge William S. Stickman IV issued the damages calculation following a bench trial, more than a year after determining KPI violated an inherited contract by withholding information about how much gas from Pennoco-owned wells had made its way into a gathering system controlled by KPI. KPI then pocketing the proceeds once it sold the gas into a transmission line owned and operated by Equitrans Midstream Corp., according to...

