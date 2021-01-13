Universities Get DOJ Green Light To Pool IoT, Data Patents

Law360 (January 13, 2021, 9:38 PM EST) -- A group of 15 research universities will be setting up a patent licensing pool for technology covering autonomous vehicles, the Internet of Things and large-scale data analysis after the U.S. Department of Justice said Wednesday that their plans included adequate competition safeguards. The DOJ's Antitrust Division issued a business review letter affirmatively stating that it has no plans to target the University Technology Licensing Program organized by the likes of Columbia; Cornell; Harvard; Princeton; the University of California, Berkeley; the University of Michigan; the University of Pennsylvania and the University of Southern California. While business review letters carry no legal weight,...

