Navient Can't Escape CFPB Borrower Suit, Judge Says

Law360 (January 13, 2021, 6:42 PM EST) -- A Pennsylvania federal judge on Wednesday rejected student loan servicer Navient's bid to toss a Consumer Financial Protection Bureau suit, because the loan provider's argument that the agency is unconstitutional "strays afar" from a recent Supreme Court ruling. Navient Corp. argued in its July motion that the Supreme Court's June 29 ruling in Seila Law LLC v. CFPB, which said that the agency's structure with a single director removable from office "for cause" violates the Constitution's separation of powers, meant the entire agency is "constitutionally unlawful." Navient also argued the statute of limitations governing the CFPB's claims against it had run out. "Despite Navient's...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS