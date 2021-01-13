Lawmakers Decry NCAA For Stalling On Name, Image Issue

Law360 (January 13, 2021, 10:21 PM EST) -- U.S. Sens. Cory Booker and Richard Blumenthal on Wednesday criticized the NCAA's decision this week to table proposals to relax its restrictions on athletes earning money from the use of their name, image and likeness, arguing it is evidence of why their "College Athletes Bill of Rights" needs to be passed. "Fair compensation delayed is fair compensation denied," the Democratic lawmakers said in a joint statement. "Yet again, the NCAA has missed an opportunity to finally do right by college athletes." "The NCAA's delay reinforces the need for Congress and individual states to move forward with legislative remedies that will provide...

