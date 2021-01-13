​​​​​​​Kevin Costner Says Ex-Biz Partner Holding Co. Hostage

Law360 (January 13, 2021, 10:10 PM EST) -- Kevin Costner said in a $15 million California state court complaint that his former business partner James Wilson is holding the movie star's company hostage and that Wilson's attorney took unauthorized material about the company with him when he left Greenberg Traurig LLP. Costner said in a complaint filed Tuesday that Wilson holds only the bare legal title to Good Ones Productions' stock and is refusing to turn it over unless the "Dances With Wolves" star coughs up $500,000. Wilson gave Costner his first role as a lead actor in the film "Revenge," a kindness that Costner never forgot, the complaint...

