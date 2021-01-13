LA Pot Dispensary Chain Hit With Worker Wage Suit

Law360 (January 13, 2021, 6:04 PM EST) -- A Los Angeles cannabis dispensary chain is facing a proposed class action in California Superior Court in Los Angeles County from former employees who alleged the company did not properly pay minimum and overtime wages or give adequate meal and rest breaks. Two former employees said MMD Inc. did not pay them properly because they often had to work off the clock and more than 40 hours per week, and through meal and rest breaks, in violation of California labor laws, according to a complaint filed Tuesday. "Defendants consistently maintained and enforced against its nonexempt employees unlawful practices and policies in violation of...

