Claims Trimmed In Mich. Counties Tax Foreclosure Row

Law360 (January 13, 2021, 4:57 PM EST) -- A Michigan federal judge on Wednesday dismissed individual defendants and trimmed claims from a class action against multiple counties in the state accused of illegally auctioning off tax debtors' property and keeping the excess proceeds. U.S. District Judge Thomas L. Ludington dismissed four of the counts against multiple Michigan counties and dismissed all individual defendants in the class action suit brought by the property owners. Among the counts dropped were claims that the counties violated the Eighth Amendment and the due process of the debtors, according to the order. While the county officials are immune from the class action, the municipalities...

