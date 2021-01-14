2 Cases Highlight Superpriority Lien Risks For Lenders

Law360 (January 14, 2021, 5:39 PM EST) -- It is not novel or noteworthy that liens for property taxes and homeowner association dues can affect prime mortgages with disastrous consequences for lenders.[1] However, two recent decisions from New York and Nevada reaffirm that lenders need to be diligent in paying off these liens before the sales occur. Budram New York's Appellate Division, Third Department, recently issued a decision that reemphasized the need for mortgagees to remain aware of tax liens that may extinguish their mortgages.[2] In Wells Fargo Bank NA as Trustee for Carrington Mortgage Loan Trust, Series 2006-NC3 Asset-Backed Pass-Through Certificates v. Budram, the court held that a...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS