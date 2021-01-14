Evaluating Ethical And Legal Risk In Ransomware Payments

Law360 (January 14, 2021, 3:08 PM EST) -- As we enter 2021, the costly risk of cybersecurity breaches is back on the agenda once more. Not only do U.K. businesses face a cyberattack every 46 seconds, according to a recent report from specialist internet service provider Beaming Ltd., but it was recently reported in the press that Ryuk, a ransomware outfit, has raked in more than £110 million (approximately $150.5 million) via its attacks. A lucrative, and illegal, business indeed. Meanwhile, the list of entities facing cyberattacks in the last few weeks has added construction giant Amey PLC, Hackney Council in London and technology outfits SolarWinds Worldwide LLC and...

