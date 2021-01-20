SEC Enforcement Expansion May Face Constitutional Limits

Law360 (January 20, 2021, 3:06 PM EST) -- Buried at page 1,211 of the recently enacted National Defense Authorization Act is an amendment to the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, which expressly authorizes the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission to bring a claim for disgorgement in its enforcement actions, and extends the statute of limitations for that remedy in fraud cases to 10 years.[1] The amendment responds to the U.S. Supreme Court's recent decisions in Kokesh v. SEC[2] and Liu v. SEC,[3] which had narrowed both the statute of limitations for SEC disgorgement claims and the types of disgorgement the agency could seek. It expressly applies to both pending...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS