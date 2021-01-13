Atty Who Trolled Santander Bank Off Hook For Billboard Cost

Law360 (January 13, 2021, 10:37 PM EST) -- A Pennsylvania Superior Court on Wednesday affirmed a trial court's decision to absolve a criminal defense attorney from paying an outdoor advertising company for a full month to display a billboard taunting Santander Bank after the advertisement was pulled after just a few days. In a 19-page opinion authored by Judge Mary Jane Bowes, the panel unanimously found that a contract between attorney A. Charles Peruto Jr. and billboard publisher Catalyst Outdoor Advertising LLC clearly contained a provision allowing Peruto to pay on a per-day basis to display his advertisement. Under the agreement, Peruto paid $25,000 upfront since Catalyst was amenable...

