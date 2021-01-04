Ill. Ford Seller Says 'All-Risk' Policy Must Include COVID-19

Daphne Zhang By

Law360 is providing free access to its coronavirus coverage to make sure all members of the legal community have accurate information in this time of uncertainty and change. Use the form below to sign up for any of our weekly newsletters. Signing up for any of our section newsletters will opt you in to the weekly Coronavirus briefing.

Sign up for our Illinois newsletter You must correct or enter the following before you can sign up: Select more newsletters to receive for free [+] Show less [-] Thank You!

Law360 (January 13, 2021, 8:29 PM EST) -- An Illinois-based Ford dealership has hit Pennsylvania-based Erie Insurance Exchange with a proposed class action, alleging Wednesday that the carrier wrongfully denied coverage after the dealership suffered revenue loss from being forced to cut 75% of its capacity amid the pandemic.In a suit filed in Pennsylvania federal court, Highland Park Ford Lincoln Inc. said it had to cease normal sales operations and shut down its showroom in March due to state-mandated closures and the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.Highland, which operates a Ford dealership in Cook County, Illinois, said it was allowed to reopen at 50% capacity in May, only to be ordered to reduce occupancy to a maximum of 25% in November.In the complaint, Highland said its "all-risk" commercial property policy broadly provides coverage to loss of business income. The dealership is seeking to represent a nationwide class of all Erie policyholders who have been denied coverage regarding their COVID-19 related losses.Most states have issued similar compulsory shut-down orders and small businesses across the country have experienced property damage and revenue loss covered by commercial property policies similar to its own, the Ford dealership said.Highland alleged that it has incurred significant revenue loss due to COVID-19 and government closure orders. The car seller said its property suffered direct physical loss or damage because its covered facilities were rendered unusable and lost their intended function after being forced to operate on a limited basis.The suit referenced a New York City executive order issued in March that stated that COVID-19 "physically is causing property loss and damage," arguing that coverage is triggered since the virus presented on and damaged its property.The dealership is seeking a declaration that its business interruption losses are covered by its policy with Erie, alleging breach of the insurance contract, and demanding damages to be determined in a jury trial plus attorney fees.Erie is one of two carriers currentlyover its denial of policyholders' claims for pandemic-related losses, and Highland's suit could be bound for the MDL.Representatives for the parties could not be immediately reached for comment on Wednesday.Highland is represented by Gary F. Lynch, R. Bruce Carlson and Kelly K. Iverson of Carlson Lynch LLP.Counsel information for Erie is not immediately available.The case is Highland Park Ford Lincoln, Inc el al. v. Erie Insurance Exchange, case number not available, in the U.S. District for the Western District of Pennsylvania.--Editing by Michael Watanabe.

For a reprint of this article, please contact reprints@law360.com.