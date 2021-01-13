Ex-Employee Drops Gender Bias Suit Against Bike Maker

Law360 (January 13, 2021, 6:40 PM EST) -- A former designer for Specialized Bicycle Components Inc. dropped a suit alleging a pattern of gender discrimination at the company, according to a one-page notice of voluntary dismissal filed Wednesday. The notice does not say why Lauren Parenti, a former designer with Specialized, is dismissing the suit "with prejudice," but specifies that each side will bear its own costs related to the action. Parenti sued the company last month, alleging that in her five years there she faced persistent sexism until she was laid off in April. The company tied her firing to COVID-19 struggles, which she said was a pretense...

