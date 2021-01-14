Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

9th Circ. Revives Wrongful Death Suit Against San Diego Jail

Law360 (January 14, 2021, 10:39 PM EST) -- A split Ninth Circuit panel has reversed a lower court's grant of an early win to San Diego County and a trio of nurses who allegedly failed to provide treatment to a man dying of a drug overdose in jail, with the majority saying a jury could find that the nurses' response caused his death.

U.S. Circuit Judge Kim McLane Wardlaw said in Wednesday's published opinion the three nurses at San Diego Central Jail are not entitled to summary judgment on liability or qualified immunity in the 2014 death of Ronnie Sandoval.

"Viewing the evidence in plaintiff's favor, a jury could...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Government Agencies

Judge Analytics

powered by Lex Machina®

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Beta
Ask a question!