Fla. Atty Cops To Role In $322M Ponzi Scheme

Law360 (January 14, 2021, 3:31 PM EST) -- A South Florida attorney pled guilty Thursday to raising more than $100 million from investors to further a $322 million Ponzi scheme run through purported commercial lender 1 Global Capital LLC. In a teleconference hearing before U.S. District Judge Roy Altman, former Kopelowitz Ostrow Ferguson Weiselberg Gilbert PA attorney Andrew Dale Ledbetter, 78, of Fort Lauderdale pled guilty to a count of conspiracy to commit wire fraud and securities fraud for his role in steering investors to 1 Global, where he was also of counsel. He faces up to five years in prison and a fine of up to $250,000. As...

