Final Push Made At Trial To Ax Fla. Anti-Sanctuary Law

Law360 (January 14, 2021, 11:06 PM EST) -- Counsel for immigrant advocacy organizations challenging a 2019 Florida law banning so-called sanctuary policies ripped a state attorney Thursday over his comparison of their legislative efforts to those of alleged anti-immigrant "hate groups" whose involvement they say was evidence of the law's alleged discriminatory intent. In closing arguments for the named defendants Gov. Ron DeSantis and Attorney General Ashley Moody, state attorney James Percival focused largely on arguing that the plaintiffs' challenge to the law, originally introduced as S.B. 168, is really a political disagreement based on a "misunderstanding" of immigration law and enforcement. But he drew a pointed rebuke from plaintiffs' attorney Anne Janet...

