Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Final Push Made At Trial To Ax Fla. Anti-Sanctuary Law

Law360 (January 14, 2021, 11:06 PM EST) -- Counsel for immigrant advocacy organizations challenging a 2019 Florida law banning so-called sanctuary policies ripped a state attorney Thursday over his comparison of their legislative efforts to those of alleged anti-immigrant "hate groups" whose involvement they say was evidence of the law's alleged discriminatory intent.

In closing arguments for the named defendants Gov. Ron DeSantis and Attorney General Ashley Moody, state attorney James Percival focused largely on arguing that the plaintiffs' challenge to the law, originally introduced as S.B. 168, is really a political disagreement based on a "misunderstanding" of immigration law and enforcement.

But he drew a pointed rebuke from plaintiffs' attorney Anne Janet...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Companies

Government Agencies

Judge Analytics

powered by Lex Machina®

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Beta
Ask a question!