Insurer Eyes Early Win In Pipeline Co.'s $5M D&O Suit

Law360 (January 14, 2021, 5:06 PM EST) -- Federal Insurance Co. urged an Oklahoma federal judge to grant it an early win in a suit in which pipeline company T.D. Williamson Inc. is seeking over $5 million in coverage for a former director's suit, arguing the policy's "insured versus insured" exclusion applies. Federal said Wednesday it has no duty to cover TDW in the underlying suit since the underlying claims were brought by one former director against other directors, all of whom are insured under the policy. This is the exact type of situation that triggers the insured versus insured exclusion in TDW's directors and officers policy, which strictly...

