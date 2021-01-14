First Transit Drivers Get Conditional Cert. In OT Lawsuit

Law360 (January 14, 2021, 3:01 PM EST) -- A Pennsylvania federal judge has conditionally certified a proposed class of paratransit drivers suing Ohio-based First Transit Inc. seeking overtime pay for hours spent waiting around for additional routes. U.S. District Judge Paul S. Diamond granted the preliminary certification to the proposed opt-in class of First Transit employees providing services for people with disabilities from 13 facilities in nine states, in a suit that claimed the company had violated the Fair Labor Standards Act by refusing to pay overtime for what it called "O time": hours drivers were waiting for any unscheduled rides to become available. Judge Diamond ordered First Transit...

