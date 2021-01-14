Trump Admin. Urges Court Not To 'Interfere' With Asylum Rule

Law360 (January 14, 2021, 4:08 PM EST) -- The Trump administration asked a D.C. federal court to drop a challenge to sweeping restrictions on asylum, arguing that the Immigration and Nationality Act barred both the challengers and U.S. district courts from meddling with the regulations. Under the statute, only migrants engaged in deportation proceedings are entitled to challenge asylum regulations, and even then only through administrative proceedings that do not pass through federal district courts, attorneys for the U.S. Department of Justice contended in their Wednesday memorandum. "The court should deny plaintiffs' extraordinary request for this court to broadly interfere in and assume oversight over the asylum process and...

