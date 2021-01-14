Vodafone Can't Pause €508M 3G Tech IP Suit To Wait On Spain

Law360, London (January 14, 2021, 4:13 PM GMT) -- A judge refused on Thursday to grant telecoms giant Vodafone a stay on a €508 million ($617 million) patent dispute over 3G technology brought by a Spanish technology company while a related dispute plays out in Madrid. Vodafone had caused the "fragmentation" between the cases, High Court Judge Marcus Smith said. But he added that the British company had "entirely properly" avoided being a party in the Spanish lawsuit brought against it and Huawei by Top Optimized Technologies' by invoking exclusive jurisdiction contract clauses requiring disputes to be dealt with in England. "It is Vodafone that has forced the fragmentation of...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS