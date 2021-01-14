Flint Water Charges Will Test Limit Of Officials' Accountability

Law360 (January 14, 2021, 9:36 PM EST) -- Indictments unveiled Thursday against nine current and former Michigan state and local officials accused of playing a role in the Flint drinking water contamination crisis send a strong message to elected officials that there is a limit to the leeway granted them as decision-makers. Michigan prosecutors haven't publicly laid out the evidence they're relying on to back up charges that range from willful neglect of duty against former Gov. Rick Snyder, to manslaughter, misconduct in office, perjury and obstruction of justice against others. Flint city staffers, public health officials and aides to Snyder are among those charged alongside the former governor,...

