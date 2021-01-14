Long Island Diocese Claims Deadline In Ch. 11 Set For August

Law360 (January 14, 2021, 6:21 PM EST) -- A New York bankruptcy judge on Thursday set the claims deadline in the Chapter 11 case of Long Island's Roman Catholic diocese for August, accepting arguments it should sync up with the state statute of limitations on childhood sexual abuse suits. At a remote hearing U.S. Bankruptcy Shelley Chapman accepted the arguments of the unsecured creditors committee that the deadline should be in August, instead of the May deadline proposed by the Diocese of Rockville Centre, but rejected the committee's request that the claims notices include photos of suspected abusers in an attempt to jog the memories of victims. The diocese,...

