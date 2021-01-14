US Tightens Exports To Foreign Military Intelligence Units

Law360 (January 14, 2021, 5:37 PM EST) -- The U.S. Department of Commerce on Thursday moved to cut off exports of technology that can be used for military intelligence or to help create weapons of mass destruction, in a regulation targeted at U.S. adversaries like China. The interim final rule will add new license requirements to the Export Administration Regulations, or EAR, for exports, reexports and in-country transfers that are meant for military intelligence use or users in seven countries considered adversaries of the U.S., the department's Bureau of Industry and Security said. "We cannot allow the foreign military-intelligence organizations of our adversaries in China, Cuba, Russia, Venezuela, Iran,...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS