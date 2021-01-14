Commerce Blacklists Chinese Energy, Manufacturing Firms

Law360 (January 14, 2021, 2:03 PM EST) -- The U.S. Department of Commerce has slapped two Chinese firms with severe restrictions on their ability to acquire U.S.-made goods, referencing alleged participation in activities "contrary to the national security or foreign policy interests of the United States." The department added China National Offshore Oil Corp., or CNOOC, to its Entity List on Thursday, preventing U.S. producers and exporters or other intermediaries from delivering most U.S.-made items to the company without a license. However, the department exempted fossil fuels such as liquefied natural gas and refined petroleum products. CNOOC was accused of assisting China's efforts to "assert its unlawful maritime claims...

