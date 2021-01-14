Texas Solicitor General Kyle Hawkins Resigns

Law360 (January 14, 2021, 2:23 PM EST) -- Texas Solicitor General Kyle Hawkins will be departing the Office of the Attorney General at the end of the month and will be replaced by Assistant Solicitor General Judd Stone, Attorney General Ken Paxton announced Wednesday. In the announcement, Paxton did not specify why Hawkins resigned or where he would be going after his departure on Feb. 1. Hawkins represented the state in a number of high-profile cases throughout his tenure, such as Texas' U.S. Supreme Court challenge to the Affordable Care Act. Notably, Hawkins chose not to join Paxton in his efforts to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential...

