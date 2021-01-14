Acacia And Cisco Backtrack, Strike Increased $4.5B Deal

Law360 (January 14, 2021, 7:48 PM EST) -- Acacia Communications Inc. on Thursday agreed to the sweetened terms of $4.5 billion in a long-pending tie-up with technology giant Cisco Systems Inc., a significant increase from the original $2.6 billion, ending their recent litigation over efforts by the fiber optics group to cancel the transaction. The new terms bring an end to the case in Delaware Chancery Court that began Jan. 8 when Acacia said it was canceling the sale citing failure to obtain approval from Chinese regulators before the agreed-upon termination date under the July 2019 agreement. On Thursday, Acacia and Cisco jointly moved to dismiss the case with...

