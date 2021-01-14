Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Bankers Trust To Pay $5M In Hospice Workers' ESOP Suit

Law360 (January 14, 2021, 1:58 PM EST) -- Bankers Trust Co. of South Dakota agreed to pay more than $5 million to end a proposed class action claiming it violated the Employee Retirement Income Security Act when it let in-home care workers overpay in a $75.5 million stock transaction for their employers' stock.

In a Wednesday motion for settlement approval, lead plaintiffs Shela Blackwell and Jo Ann Battieste also urged U.S. District Judge Kristi Johnson to sign off on the proposed class, whose roughly 900 members had stakes in Sta-Home Health & Hospice Inc.'s employee stock ownership plan.

The workers sued in February 2018, accusing Bankers Trust of shirking...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Beta
Ask a question!