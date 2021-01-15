Human Rights Court Says Ukraine Broke Law In $4M Arb. Spat

Law360 (January 15, 2021, 12:05 AM EST) -- The European Court of Human Rights concluded Thursday that Ukrainian courts violated the Convention for the Protection of Human Rights and Fundamental Freedoms by failing to notify a pair of companies about court hearings as they tried to enforce a $4 million British arbitral award against a Ukrainian company. The human rights court found that when Mont Blanc Trading Ltd., based in Port Louis, Mauritius, and Antares Titanium Trading Ltd., based in London, landed in Ukranian commercial courts over a contract dispute with an unnamed Ukrainian company that dated back to the early 2000s, the courts didn't give the companies procedural fairness when...

