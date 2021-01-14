Google Closes $2B Fitbit Deal Despite Ongoing Probes

Law360 (January 14, 2021, 4:22 PM EST) -- Google closed its $2.1 billion purchase of fitness tracking device maker Fitbit on Thursday despite ongoing probes of the deal's competitive effects by enforcers in the U.S. and Australia. Google LLC said it completed the acquisition in a blog post, noting that it made a series of binding commitments to get the deal approved by European enforcers, including to not use any of Fitbit Inc.'s health data for its advertising business and to ensure competitors have access to the companies' devices and data. In response to a question about the probes, a Google representative said in a statement Thursday that the...

