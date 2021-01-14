Sports Court Report Cites 'Brazen' Russian Data Tampering

Law360 (January 14, 2021, 8:58 PM EST) -- The Court of Arbitration for Sport in Switzerland has released its full 186-page decision after moving last month to slash Russia's ban from international competition from four years to two, describing "brazen" alterations to anti-doping test data under its watch. A CAS panel ruled unanimously in the Dec. 17 decision, published in full Thursday, agreeing with the World Anti-Doping Agency's December 2019 finding that the Russian Anti-Doping Agency submitted manipulated test data to WADA that year. The botched data was assessed in a WADA investigation into Russia's alleged doping scheme. "The panel finds that, prior to the Moscow data being retrieved...

