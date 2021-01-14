Patent Atty Slams Allergan Bid For Quick Appeal In FCA Case

Law360 (January 14, 2021, 7:54 PM EST) -- A patent attorney has urged a California federal judge to reject Allergan's bid to immediately appeal a ruling requiring the pharmaceutical giant to face a False Claims Act suit over patents for dementia medications, arguing the appeal would unnecessarily delay trial. In a 21-page opposition brief, patent attorney Zachary Silbersher on Wednesday pressed U.S. Magistrate Judge Joseph C. Spero to deny Allergan's request to certify an interlocutory appeal order and stay the suit until the Ninth Circuit issues a decision in a suit against Valeant, which was also brought by Silbersher. In his brief, Silbersher suggested the judge set up a...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS