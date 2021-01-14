Lawsuit Was Lobbed At Wilkinson To Avoid 'Media Frenzy'

Law360 (January 14, 2021, 4:56 PM EST) -- In a previously sealed filing made public late Wednesday, David P. Donovan laid out the reasons he filed a lawsuit against litigator Beth Wilkinson related to her probe of alleged sexual harassment in the Washington Football Team's front office, saying he wanted to keep everything related to the case secret to avoid potential lawsuits and a "media frenzy." Donovan, who court filings suggest is former Washington Football Team general counsel and retired WilmerHale partner David P. Donovan, argued in a Nov. 17 filing, unsealed Wednesday, that his now-dismissed lawsuit should remain sealed due to his "fear of being sued" and because he has...

