NJ AG Warns Sportsbooks Against Delaying Withdrawals

Law360 (January 14, 2021, 10:47 PM EST) -- The New Jersey Attorney General's Division of Gaming Enforcement on Wednesday threatened sportsbooks with regulatory action over complaints that some are delaying bettors' requests to withdraw funds from their online betting accounts and in some cases soliciting bettors to put the funds into new wagers. In a letter bulletin, the DGE said it has received complaints from bettors that they are having to wait up to two weeks to withdraw funds from their betting accounts and that some even were contacted by the sportsbooks "encouraging or enticing them to reverse the withdrawal request and wager the funds." The DGE said such...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS