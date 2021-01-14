Ikea Can't Escape Suit Over Recall Of Unstable Dressers

Law360 (January 14, 2021, 4:20 PM EST) -- A Pennsylvania federal judge won't release Ikea US Retail LLC from a proposed class action alleging it failed to abide by recall terms of its dressers that were prone to falling over, saying that even though the parents behind the case are only alleging economic harm, they can still pursue claims under the state's consumer protection law. In an order issued Thursday, U.S. District Judge Harvey Bartle said Diana and John Dukich's claims under the Pennsylvania Unfair Trade Practices and Consumer Protection Law and their theory of negligence aren't barred by the economic loss doctrine under Pennsylvania law. The doctrine under...

