NY Court Revives Suit Over Botched Gallbladder Surgery

Law360 (January 14, 2021, 11:41 PM EST) -- A New York appeals court has revived claims in a suit seeking to hold several health care providers liable for a patient's botched gallbladder removal surgery that caused injuries, saying the plaintiff's medical expert plausibly opined that a hospital and two doctors breached the standard of care. A four-judge Appellate Division panel on Wednesday partially reversed summary judgment rulings in favor of North Shore Hospital in Plainview, North Shore University Hospital and Drs. Robert Dring, Rajiv Bansal and Sanford Ratner in a suit accusing the health care providers of negligently treating patient Adam Zabary in 2013, causing him to suffer injuries....

