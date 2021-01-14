AARP, UnitedHealth Judge Says Seniors Face 'Uphill Battle'

Law360, San Francisco (January 14, 2021, 10:32 PM EST) -- A California federal magistrate judge said Thursday that senior citizens who have accused United Healthcare and AARP of unlawfully collecting millions of dollars in commissions on insurance sales face an "uphill battle" proving they were financially injured by the alleged misconduct. U.S. Magistrate Judge Jacqueline Scott Corley said during a remote hearing Thursday she was not convinced there is sufficient evidence to support a finding that UnitedHealth Group Inc. would have charged customers less for premiums if not for an allegedly unlawful commission scheme it engaged in with AARP Inc., the advocacy organization for older Americans. But California seniors Jeremy Nichols and Leon Wilde, represented...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS