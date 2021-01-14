DOJ's False Claims Haul Hits Decade Low At $2.2B

Law360 (January 14, 2021, 10:07 PM EST) -- The U.S. Department of Justice raked in $2.2 billion from False Claims Act cases in fiscal year 2020, the department said Thursday, its lowest haul since 2008 and down nearly $1 billion from the $3.1 billion in fiscal 2019. Over 670 qui tam lawsuits were brought by relators in fiscal 2020, yielding the lion's share of False Claims Act recoveries during that period: $1.6 billion. Since 1986, False Claims Act judgments and settlements have now paid out more than $64 billion, including $2.9 billion in fiscal 2018, the government said. "Even in the face of a nationwide pandemic, the department's dedicated...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS