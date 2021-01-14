Clint Eastwood Files 2nd Trademark Suit Against CBD Seller

Law360 (January 14, 2021, 8:22 PM EST) -- Clint Eastwood returned for a few dollars more on Thursday, lodging his second lawsuit against a CBD company for allegedly manipulating web search results and misappropriating his name to make users think he was endorsing its products. In his second suit in less than a year against Los Angeles CBD seller Norok Innovation Inc. and its CEO Eric Popowicz, Eastwood alleges an almost identical set of trademark infringement claims, but names a different set of co-defendants implicated in the scheme. According to the complaint, filed in California federal court, Norok and other entities hid Eastwood's name in metadata tags to draw...

