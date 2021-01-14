Ebony Media Creditor Blasts $1.4M Offset In Ch. 11 Sale Price

Law360 (January 14, 2021, 8:11 PM EST) -- A major creditor of Ebony Media is asking a Texas bankruptcy judge to put the company back up for auction after the publisher's buyer asked to shave $1.4 million off its $14 million sale price over the failure to secure a photo licensing deal. In a motion filed Wednesday, Parkview Capital Credit argued that neither the sale order nor the bid procedures allow Bridgeman Sports and Media to amend its bid for the historic Black publisher, and noted the buyer's proposed offset drops the final price for the company below the amount it was allowed to credit bid. "Accordingly, before closing...

