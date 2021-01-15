1st Circ. Upholds Ban On Cockfighting In Puerto Rico

Law360 (January 15, 2021, 3:02 PM EST) -- The First Circuit said Thursday that cockfighting is not constitutionally protected speech, finding that a recent law banning the blood sport in Puerto Rico didn't overstep the federal government's authority to regulate commerce between states. The three-judge panel's opinion, penned by Judge Sandra L. Lynch, upheld Congress' decision in 2018 to ban cockfighting in the U.S. territory by removing certain exemptions for the brutal sport included in a 1976 animal welfare law. The panel rejected claims that the cockfighting prohibition exceeds Congress' authority under the U.S. Constitution's commerce clause. Prohibitions on cockfighting in Puerto Rico affect interstate commerce, the court said,...

