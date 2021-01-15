Cadwalader's Gansler On State AG Issues GCs Should Watch

Law360 (January 15, 2021, 4:23 PM EST) -- General counsel in key industries like technology, finance and energy will likely face more aggressive enforcement in 2021 as state attorneys general join forces with federal prosecutors under the administration of President-elect Joe Biden, according to attorney Douglas Gansler. Douglas Gansler Gansler heads the new state attorneys general practice at Cadwalader Wickersham & Taft LLP in Washington, D.C. He is also a former attorney general of Maryland and former president of the National Association of Attorneys General. In an interview with Law360 Pulse on Friday, Gansler talked about pressing issues he anticipates state attorneys general will focus on in the year...

